Suni Lee shares her totally relatable response to seeing her childhood idol Justin Bieber

By Marianne Garvey, CNN

Olympic gymnast Suni Lee recently had a chance to meet her childhood idol Justin Bieber but walked away.

The gold medalist had the opportunity earlier this month at the Met Gala, and says she regrets not taking it now. Lee appeared on Thursday’s episode of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” where she explained her dilemma.

“I met Rihanna,” she told DeGeneres. “I met Hailey Bieber — oh, my gosh, I love her.”

She continued: “I talked to her, and I was shaking, and I was like, ‘Hi, I’m Suni.’ And then I was just telling her how I was dancing to Justin Bieber’s ‘Stay’ for my first ‘Dancing With the Stars’ dance. And she’s like, ‘You should tell him.’ And I’m like, ‘OK.'”

She had performed the jive to the song with Sasha Farber.

But in real life, she couldn’t face him.

“Then when I got the chance to see him, I got too scared. I was like, ‘I’m not doing it,'” she told DeGeneres, who asked, “You didn’t walk over to him and say hi? He’s so nice. He’s so sweet.”

Lee says she was too nervous after loving the singer as a kid, explaining that she had posters and blankets of his face in her room.

“Me and my sister, when we were younger, we had posters of him and blankets of him, and the posters have kissy marks on it with red lipstick,” she said.

DeGeneres gave her tickets to an upcoming Bieber show and added that she hopes the two meet in the future. “I hope so, too,” Lee said.

