Wendy Williams not yet returning to her show

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Wendy Williams is postponing her return to her talk show.

It was announced Thursday on the show’s verified Instagram account that “Wendy will not be returning with new shows on Oct. 4.”

“She has been and continues to be under a doctor’s care and is still not ready to return to work,” the note read. “We plan to return with new shows on Oct. 18.

It was announced earlier this month that production on “The Wendy Williams Show” had been delayed as she recovered from a breakthrough case of Covid-19.

“To allow Wendy time to quarantine and fully recover and to ensure that our production fully abides by SAG/AFTRA and DGA Covid protocols, we expect to begin the 13th season of The Wendy Williams Show on Monday, October 4th,” the announcement read. “In the meantime, repeats will be scheduled.”

A case is described as “breakthrough” when a person is fully vaccinated but still gets infected with Covid-19.

Williams has previously shared that she has Graves’ disease and last year took a break from production because of her condition.

