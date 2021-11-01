Mariah Carey reminds us she’s the queen of Christmas



By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Don’t play with Mariah Carey when it comes to her holiday.

The singer posted a video Monday to tease something coming November 5 and remind us that she rules when it comes to the Christmas holiday.

In it, there are three pumpkins used to spell out “It’s not time.” Carey, dressed in a sparkly red dress and shoes, smashes the pumpkin labeled “not” with a stick resembling a candy cane.

Her hit “All I Want For Christmas is You” begins to play as we see the diva in some of her Christmas scenery finery.

“It’s Time!!!,” a note flashes at the end of the video. “To smash that pumpkin and treat it as pie…cause we still gotta get through Thanksgiving!!!”

Last week, Carey had a funny response after someone tweeted about a note on a jukebox saying her hit holiday song “will be skipped if played before Dec. 1” and only “allowed one time a night” after that date.

After another user tweeted “is this the war on Christmas I’ve heard about?” Carey retweeted using a photo of her dressed for battle in a photo from her “Game of War” video game campaign.

