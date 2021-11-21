American Music Awards 2021: Who’s hosting and what to expect



By Chloe Melas, CNN

The American Music Awards will be presented Sunday.

The show will be a star-studded night filled with top artists and performances, with Cardi B at the helm as the host.

Performers

Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak are opening the show, which will take place at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Coldplay and BTS will take the stage to perform “My Universe,” along with performances by Carrie Underwood and Jason Aldean, Kane Brown, Diplo, Bad Bunny with Tainy and Julieta Venegas, Tyler, the Creator, Olivia Rodrigo, New Edition with New Kids on the Block and many more.

Nominees

Olivia Rodrigo leads the way with seven nominations, The Weeknd with six and Bad Bunny, Doja Cat and Giveon with five. You can see the full list of nominees here.

Where to watch

The show airs live on ABC at 8pm ET and will stream the following day on Hulu.

