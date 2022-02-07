Kimberly Stewart is engaged to producer Jesse Shapira

By Marianne Garvey

Kimberly Stewart has a new ring.

The daughter of legendary singer Rod Stewart took to Instagram on Sunday to announce her engagement to producer Jesse Shapira. She also showed off her engagement ring.

“Forever,” she captioned the post, adding a heart emoji.

Her famous father joined the couple at Craig’s in Los Angeles over the weekend, along with his ex-wife Alana, as seen in pictures on Alana Stewart’s Instagram account. The post included the hashtags “#celebration” and “#family.”

The couple have been dating since 2019, per reports. In 2005, Stewart and “Laguna Beach” alum Talan Torriero announced they were engaged — then broke it off. She was also also engaged to musician Cisco Adler. Stewart shares daughter Delilah, 10, with actor Benicio del Toro.

Shapira’s producing credits include “Room” and “The Broken Hearts Gallery.”

Stewart’s social media feeds are full of pictures of her latest venture, a closet organizing business she created during the pandemic. The Realm by Kimberly Stewart is a luxury home and office reorganization company. She even reorganized her father’s pantry.

