Oscar nominations 2022: See how to watch
By Lisa Respers France, CNN
Leslie Jordan and Tracee Ellis Ross will help announce the nominees for the 94th Academy Awards on Tuesday.
The categories will be announced in two parts, beginning at 8:18 a.m. ET on the Academy’s digital platforms, including Oscar.com, as well as its social handles.
Below is a full list of Oscar categories that will be updated with the nominees as they are revealed later this morning.
The Academy Awards are set to take place on Sunday, March 27.
BEST PICTURE
ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE
ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE
INTERNATIONAL FEATURE FILM
DOCUMENTARY (SHORT)
DOCUMENTARY FEATURE
ORIGINAL SONG
ANIMATED FEATURE FILM
ADAPTED SCREENPLAY
ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY
ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE
ACTRESS IN A LEADING ROLE
DIRECTOR
PRODUCTION DESIGN
CINEMATOGRAPHY
COSTUME DESIGN
ACHIEVEMENT IN SOUND
ANIMATED SHORT FILM
LIVE ACTION SHORT FILM
ORIGINAL SCORE
VISUAL EFFECTS
FILM EDITING
MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING
