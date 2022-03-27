Troy Kotsur’s moving Oscar win brings audience to their feet with silent applause

By Chloe Melas

Troy Kotsur made history at the 2022 Oscars, becoming the first deaf performer to win an Academy Award in the best supporting actor category for his role in “CODA.”

His co-star in the film, Marlee Matlin, became the first deaf actor to ever win an Oscar when she won for best actress in 1987 for her performance in the movie “Children of a Lesser God.”

Visibly moved by the acknowledgment, Kotsur had tears in his eyes as he took the stage. Many in the audience at the Dobly Theatre rose to their feet and signed silent applause by waving their hands.

Actress Youn Yuh-jung presented Kotsur with his award, holding it for him while used sign language to accept his Oscar.

“This is amazing to be here on this journey. I can’t believe I’m here,” Kotsur signed. “I really want to thank all of the wonderful deaf theater stages where I was able to develop my craft as an actor.”

He continued, “My dad he was the best signer in our family but he was in a car accident and he became paralyzed from the neck down and was no longer able to sign … you are my hero.”

Kotsur added that his Oscar is “dedicated” to the deaf community.

The actor previously won a Golden Globe and Screen Actors Guild Award for his performance in the film.

