Jason Momoa dashes hopes of Lisa Bonet reconciliation

Despite speculation to the contrary, Jason Momoa says he has not reunited with Lisa Bonet.

The “Aquaman” star talked to “Access Hollywood” on the Oscars red carpet about whether the two were giving their marriage another try after having announced their split in January.

“We’re not back together, we’re family … we have two beautiful children together,” he said. “We’re not getting back together, we’re family forever.”

The couple reportedly met in 2005, welcomed their first child together, daughter Lola, in 2007 and son Nakoa-Wolf a year later before marrying in 2017.

