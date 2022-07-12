Emmy nominations 2022: See if your favorite shows made the list

By Sandra Gonzalez, CNN

Nominees for the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards, which honor the best in television, will be revealed on Tuesday morning.

J.B. Smoove (“Curb Your Enthusiasm”), Melissa Fumero (“Brooklyn Nine-Nine”) and Television Academy chairman and CEO Frank Scherma will announce the nominees in several categories via livestream on the Emmy website beginning at 8:30 a.m. PT/11:30 a.m. ET.

See below for a list of top categories and check back for updates following the announcement.

Outstanding drama series

Outstanding comedy series

Outstanding limited series

Outstanding lead actor in a drama series

Outstanding lead actress in a drama series

Outstanding supporting actor in a drama series

Outstanding supporting actress in a drama series

Outstanding lead actor in a comedy series

Outstanding lead actress in a comedy series

Outstanding supporting actor in a comedy series

Outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series

Outstanding lead actor in a limited series or TV movie

Outstanding lead actress in a limited series or TV movie

Outstanding supporting actor in a limited series or TV movie

Outstanding supporting actress in a limited series or TV movie

Outstanding reality/competition series

Outstanding variety talk series

