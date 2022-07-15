Gwen Stefani accused of cultural appropriation in ‘Light My Fire’ video

By Toyin Owoseje, CNN

Pop superstar Gwen Stefani has been accused of appropriating Black culture following the release of the music video for her new song.

“Light My Fire,” a collaboration with dancehall star Sean Paul and Jamaican singer Shenseea, sees “The Voice” coach sport dreadlocks and a green and yellow outfit that matches the Jamaican flag while singing to a rocksteady beat.

Stefani faced a barrage of criticism on social media after the song’s premiere on Wednesday, with many commentators accusing her of intentionally appropriating the culture for her personal gain.

“Gwen Stefani is BACK with a cultural appropriation banger,” tweeted one person.

Another agreed, writing: “Y’all. Mother Appropriation is BACK!!!! Where my 2000s No Doubt/Gwen hive at!!!?? ITS TIME!!!”

The No Doubt alum was also reminded of earlier claims that she appropriated other cultures to further her music career by copying Japanese street style, wearing a bindi in music videos, and styling her hair in Bantu knots.

However, some fans came to her defense, with one user writing pointing out that Sean Paul, who appeared with Stefani in the video, is himself Jamaican, adding that he “even praised Gwen for embracing the culture for years.”

CNN has contacted Stefani’s representatives for comment.

In 2006, comedian Margaret Cho branded Stefani’s Harajuku Girls — a troupe of Japanese and Japanese-American dancers she went around with at the time — a “minstrel show.”

Last year, the musician responded to accusations of cultural appropriation in an interview with Paper magazine, reiterating that she simply pays homage.

“If we didn’t buy and sell and trade our cultures in, we wouldn’t have so much beauty, you know?” she said at the time. “We learn from each other, we share from each other, we grow from each other. And all these rules are just dividing us more and more.”

