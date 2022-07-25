Skip to Content
‘Daredevil: Born Again’ is coming to Disney+

<i>Patrick Harbron/Netflix</i><br/>Charlie Cox in Marvel's
Patrick Harbron/Netflix
Charlie Cox in Marvel's "Daredevil."

By Marianne Garvey

“Daredevil: Born Again” is coming to Disney+.

The show will have an 18-episode season with Charlie Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio returning as Daredevil and Kingpin. It will stream beginning in Spring 2024.

The live-action series was revealed at Comic-Con over the weekend.

D’Onofrio tweeted the news, writing, “Yes Mr Murdock…”

Netflix’s “Daredevil” was canceled in 2018 after three seasons but in May there were rumblings that a new “Daredevil” series was in the works.

Cox had made a cameo in “Spider-Man: No Way Home.”

