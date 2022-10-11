Khloe Kardashian says a skin cancer scare is the reason for her recent face bandage

By Dan Heching, CNN

Khloe Kardashian is speaking out about the importance of getting skin cancer checks after experiencing a scare of her own.

The reality star, 38, revealed in an Instagram story on Tuesday that she recently had to undergo surgery to remove a tumor from her famous face.

The revelation came after Kardashian said she had noticed “numerous stories going around about the ever-evolving bandage on my face.”

Kardashian said she decided to get a “small bump” checked out seven months after realizing “it was not budging,” at first thinking it was “something as minor as a zit.”

But after consultation with two dermatologists and two biopsies, Kardashian was advised “to have an immediate operation to remove a tumor” from her face, noting that what the doctors were seeing “was incredibly rare for someone my age.”

On the next slide, the mother of two wrote she was “grateful” to her surgeon.

“All my margins appear clear and now we move on the healing process,” she wrote. “You’ll continue to see my bandages and when I’m allowed, you’ll probably see a scar (and an indentation in my cheek from the tumor being removed) but until then I hope you enjoy how fabulous I’m making these face bandages look.”

In one selfie, Kardashian is seen with a small rectangular white bandage covering her right cheek.

Later in her stories, the Good American founder wrote that she is sharing her story so that she “can remind everyone to get checked, and frequently.”

Kardashian said she had a melanoma removed from her back when she was 19 but advised even those who are not predisposed to skin cancer to “be checking all the time.”

“I was lucky and all I have is a scar to tell a story with,” she said. “Most people aren’t as lucky as me and I am forever thankful.”

