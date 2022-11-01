‘Friday the 13th’ prequel series ‘Crystal Lake’ is coming to Peacock

By Marianne Garvey, CNN

Peacock has announced that a “Friday the 13th” prequel series titled “Crystal Lake” is coming to the streaming service.

The series comes from producers at A24 and writer and showrunner Bryan Fuller.

“Friday the 13th is one of the most iconic horror franchises in movie history and we were dying to revisit this story with our upcoming drama series Crystal Lake,” Susan Rovner, Chairman, Entertainment Content, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming, said in a statement.

“We can’t wait to get to work with Bryan Fuller, a gifted, visionary creator who I’ve had the pleasure of being a longtime friend and collaborator,” Rovner added.

Fuller said he’s been thinking about this story since he was a kid.

“I discovered Friday the 13th in the pages of Famous Monsters magazine when I was 10 years old and I have been thinking about this story ever since,” he said in a statement.

Marc Toberoff, Victor Miller and Rob Barsamian will also executive produce the show.

Series details are being kept under wraps for now.

