Jay Leno recovering from burn injuries

Jay Leno is recovering from burn injuries following a gasoline fire, the former “The Tonight Show” host told Variety.

“I got some serious burns from a gasoline fire. I am ok. Just need a week or two to get back on my feet,” Leno said in a statement to the publication.

Leno, an avid car collector, was working on one of his vehicles in his garage when it reportedly burst into flames. He is being treated for injuries at the Grossman Burn Center in Los Angeles.

Aimee Bennett, a hospital spokesperson told CNN in a statement that Leno was in stable condition, being treated for “burns that he received to his face and hands from a gasoline accident in his garage over the weekend.”

“He is in good humor and is touched by all the inquiries into his condition and well wishes,” the statement said. “He wants to let everyone know he is doing well and is in ‘the best burn center in the United States.'”

Leno, 72, canceled an appearance at The Financial Brand Forum conference in Las Vegas on Sunday, according to a report by People, citing organizers.

“His family was not able to provide us very many details, but there was a very serious medical emergency that is preventing Jay from traveling,” an email to conference attendees and obtained by the publication stated. “All we know is that he is alive, so our prayers go out to him and his family tonight.”

The conference had billed Leno as a special opening night performer for attendees who purchased a gold pass for the event.

