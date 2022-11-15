Beyoncé and Jay-Z now tied for most Grammy nominations

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

At least they are keeping it in the family.

On Tuesday, Beyoncé tied her husband Jay-Z as the artist with the most career Grammy nominations.

Going into Tuesday, the rapper topped the list of all-time Grammy nominations with 83, followed by Sir Paul McCartney with 81, Quincy Jones with 80 and Beyoncé with 79.

Beyoncé added nine to her total after the nominations were announced, including album of the year for “Renaissance” and record of the year and song of the year for “Break My Soul.”

Her project also helped her husband increase his total, as he snagged five additional nominations including as one of the songwriters of “Break My Soul.”

Jay-Z will be competing against himself for song of the year as he is also nominated in that category for the DJ Khaled single “God Did.”

It wasn’t the only record Bey snagged.

With her eighth record of the year nomination, she broke a tie with the legendary Frank Sinatra, who notched seven noms in that category during his career.

The superstar also made first-time appearances in a few categories, with “Break My Soul” and “Renaissance” helping her earn her first nominations in the best dance/electronic recording and best dance/electronic music album categories, respectively.

With 28 wins to date, Beyoncé is the most-awarded female artist in Grammys history. Should she win four out of the nine she’s nominated for, she will become the most awarded artist of all time, surpassing conductor Sir Georg Solti, who has won 31.

