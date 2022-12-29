A Stan Lee documentary is coming to Disney+ in 2023

By Marianne Garvey, CNN

The late Marvel Comics visionary Stan Lee will be the focus of an upcoming documentary.

Disney+ announced on Dec. 28, on what would have been Lee’s 100th birthday, that an original documentary about him will arrive in 2023.

Lee, the co-creator of “Spider-Man,” “The Avengers,”X-Men,” along with hundreds of other characters, began his career in 1941.

Lee also appeared in the pages of Marvel Comics and delighted fans with his cameos in Marvel Studios movies.

Marvel Entertainment announced the news with a tweet, adding a a 25-second video teasing the 2023 release.

“100 years of dreaming. 100 years of creating. 100 years of Stan Lee,” Marvel Entertainment wrote in a caption that accompanied the teaser. “Stan Lee, an Original documentary, is streaming 2023 on @DisneyPlus,” the tweet read.

One fan commented, “You are a legend Stan we love you. You are the legend. Thanks for MARVEL. It changed my life. Thanks. Happy Birthday.”

