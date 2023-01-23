Tim Allen denies flashing Pamela Anderson on ‘Home Improvement’ set

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

In her new memoir shared with Variety prior to publication, Pamela Anderson is alleging a disturbing incident she says happened on the set of “Home Improvement” with her former costar Tim Allen.

According to Variety, which received an excerpt of Anderson’s forthcoming tell-all memoir “Love, Pamela,” the actress writes that Allen showed her his penis while working on the show in 1991, when she was 23 years old and Allen was 37. He is denying the allegation.

“On the first day of filming, I walked out of my dressing room, and Tim was in the hallway in his robe,” she wrote. “He opened his robe and flashed me quickly — completely naked underneath. He said it was only fair, because he had seen me naked. Now we’re even. I laughed uncomfortably.”

The excerpt doesn’t mention how or when Allen may have seen Anderson naked.

Anderson posed for Playboy several times throughout her career, with her first appearance, in 1989, a couple of years before she alleges the incident took place.

Allen denied the incident in a statement to CNN.

“No, it never happened,” he said in the statement. “I would never do such a thing.”

CNN has reached out to representatives for Anderson for comment.

Anderson played Lisa the Tool Girl on “Home Improvement,” which was a hit series for ABC. Allen played Tim “The Tool Man” Taylor.

She left after two seasons for her role as lifeguard Casey Jean “C.J.” Parker on “Baywatch.”

Anderson is also the subject of “Pamela, a love story” which is set to premiere on Netflix January 31, the same day her memoir is scheduled to be published.

