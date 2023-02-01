Beyoncé announces ‘Renaissance’ tour

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

This is not a drill: Beyoncé is heading on tour.

On Wednesday superstar singer announced her eagerly awaited “Renaissance World Tour” is coming with a post on her verified Instagram account, though initially the times and dates were not shared.

“Renaissance,” the Grammy winner’s seventh album, dropped to much acclaim in July and her devoted fan base, the Bey Hive, has been waiting on word of a tour since then.

Her last tour was “On the Run II” in 2018 which featured her and her husband, Rapper Jay-Z, on 48 stops across North America and Europe.

