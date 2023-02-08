Disney announces more ‘Toy Story’ and ‘Frozen’ sequels are in the works

By Alli Rosenbloom, CNN

The Mouse House is not letting go of prize properties “Frozen” or “Toy Story” anytime soon.

Disney CEO Bob Iger said on Wednesday during the company’s earnings call that there are plans for additional sequels to both hit franchises in the works.

“We’ll have more to share about these productions soon, but this is a great example of how we’re leaning into our unrivaled brands and franchises,” Iger said.

The first “Frozen” film hit theaters in 2013 to a massive reception and was followed up with “Frozen 2” in 2019, which grossed over $1.4 billion worldwide at the box office, according to Box Office Mojo.

The movies, which followed the adventures of sister-princesses Anna and Elsa, star Kristen Bell, Idina Menzel, Jonathan Groff and Josh Gad, who give voice to the beloved animated characters.

The first installment of the “Toy Story” franchise premiered in 1995, becoming an instant classic. The newly announced sequel will follow “Toy Story 4,” which premiered in theaters in 2019, and continued the franchise’s box office success by earning glowing reviews and grossing over $1 billion. Disney’s Buzz Lightyear spinoff, “Lightyear,” premiered in 2022.

Tom Hanks and Tim Allen star as the voices behind Woody and Buzz, the two iconic characters at the center of “Toy Story.”

