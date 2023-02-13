Rihanna tells us she’s pregnant in the most entertaining way

By Kelly McCleary, CNN

Rihanna didn’t introduce a new song during her Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show performance Sunday night but she did introduce a new pregnancy.

The entertainer sang a medley of her biggest hits while visibly pregnant with her second child, her representative has confirmed to CNN.

Online speculation about the pregnancy began as Rihanna opened her performance in Glendale, Arizona, on a floating stage wearing an all-red ensemble that appeared to show off a baby bump.

Last May, Rihanna welcomed her first child with rapper A$AP Rocky.

The singer spoke about motherhood during an interview as she prepared for her halftime show performance, saying becoming a mother made her feel like she can do anything.

“When you become a mom, there is something that just happens where you feel like you can take on the world,” said the musical icon and entrepreneur.

“The Super Bowl is one of the big stages in the world, so as scary as that was — because I haven’t been on stage in seven years — there’s something exhilarating about the challenge of it all,” said Rihanna, who last toured in 2016. “It’s important for me to do this this year. It’s important for representation. It’s important for my son to see that.”

The pregnancy didn’t appear to slow Rihanna down during the performance break from the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles showdown. She danced and belted out some of her best-known hits, surrounded by a crew of dancers dressed in white. She opened the show with “B**ch Better Have My Money,” before moving on to other entries on her long list of chart toppers, including, “We Found Love,” “Rude Boy,” “Work,” “Only Girl (In the World)” and “Umbrella.”

