Ben Affleck speaking fluent Spanish is tripping people out



CNN

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

The internet’s memory can be both long and short when it comes to celebrities.

A recent clip of Ben Affleck talking about his new film “Air” in Spanish with La Cadena SER, a radio network in Spain, is amazing those who did not know the actor is conversationally fluent in the language.

The radio network posted a portion of the interview on TikTok in which Affleck explains some of his thought process behind the film in pretty impressive Spanish, even joking with ease in the language.

It spurred some jokes in the comments, with one person writing, “The switch from Ben to Benito.”

But it’s not the first time Affleck has displayed that he is bilingual.

The actor/writer/director has used Spanish in press interviews on red carpets and with paparazzi.

And while his wife Jennifer Lopez has Puerto Rican heritage, Affleck learned the language in his youth.

He told Kelly Clarkson on her daytime talk show that when he was 13, he lived in Mexico for a year filming a television show where he picked up the language.

Affleck also shared that his daughter Violet with ex-wife Jennifer Garner was studying Spanish in school and had gotten so good that it had encouraged him to improve his language skills so that she would not surpass him.

“I don’t mind that I can’t do your math homework, but you are not gonna be better at Spanish than me,” he joked.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.