Canadian singer-songwriter Gordon Lightfoot dies at 84

By Taylor Romine, CNN

Gordon Lightfoot, the Canadian singer-songwriter whose hits included “The Wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald” and “Sundown,” died Monday at 84, his spokesperson told CNN.

Lightfoot died of natural causes at 7:30 p.m. at Sunnybrook Hospital in Toronto, spokesperson Victoria Lord said.

His death comes less than a month after he canceled his 2023 US and Canada concert schedule on April 11. That cancellation was due to “health related issues” according to a Facebook post.

Lightfoot found success on the the US pop charts in 1970 with the song “If You Could Read My Mind.” That track also earned the artist his second of four Grammy nominations, that one for best pop vocal performance, male.

His 1976 ballad about the sinking of a Great Lakes cargo ship, “The Wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald,” reached No. 2 on the Billboard charts. Other hits included “Carefree Highway.”

This is a developing story.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.