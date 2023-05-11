Paul Walker’s daughter Meadow honors her late father’s legacy with ‘Fast X’ cameo

By Alli Rosenbloom, CNN

Paul Walker’s daughter, model Meadow Walker Thornton-Allan, is honoring her late father’s legacy by making a cameo in the upcoming “Fast X” movie.

Thornton-Allan posted a preview of her appearance in the movie on her verified Instagram page on Thursday, and wrote about how much it meant to her to be part of “Fast X,” the 10th installment of the “Fast & Furious” franchise films that her father is known for.

“The first fast was released when I was one year old! I grew up on set watching my father, Vin, Jordana, Michelle, Chris and more on the monitors. Thanks to my dad, I was born into the fast family,” Thornton-Allan said in the caption of her post that showcased a photo of the scene she appears in.

“I can’t believe now I get to be up there too,” she added.

Walker died in December 2013 when he was in the passenger seat of a Porsche Carrera GT, driven by a racing team partner, that crashed into a light pole in Valencia, California. He was 40.

His career took off in the aughts when he appeared as undercover cop Brian O’Conner in 2001’s “The Fast and the Furious” movie. Walker went on to star in six “Fast” franchise sequels, including “Furious 7,” which he was working on at the time of his death. “Furious 7” was posthumously released in 2015.

“Fast X” premieres in theaters on May 19, and welcomes back franchise regulars Vin Diesel, Jordana Brewster, Tyrese Gibson, Michelle Rodriguez and Ludacris. Jason Momoa, Rita Moreno and Brie Larson will join the cast, in addition to Jason Statham, John Cena and Oscar-winners Helen Mirren and Charlize Theron also returning from previous fast and furious forays.

Thornton-Allan ended her post by writing that she feels “so blessed to be able to honor my father’s legacy and share this with him forever.”

