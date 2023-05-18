The ‘Vanderpump Rules’ finale was worth the wait



CNN

By Marianne Garvey, CNN

(CNN) — “Vanderpump Rules” Season 10 came to an explosive end on Wednesday.

Viewers of the show saw the results of cameras picking back up six months after filming ended for the new season due to castmember, Tom Sandoval, cheating on his long-term girlfriend, Ariana Madix, with her best friend, Raquel Leviss. The two carried on an affair for seven months that came to light when Madix found a video on Sandoval’s phone revealing the relationship.

Titled “#Scandoval,” the episode showed the massive fallout following the affair, along with a personal fight between Madix and Sandoval inside the home they shared in Los Angeles.

Sandoval tried multiple excuses for his actions, including suggesting to Madix that she should have followed him around to find out what he was actually up to.

Madix summed up the fight by telling Sandoval they would never speak again. “You’re worth nothing and I want you to feel that deep in your soul,” she said. “Hear my words and know that’s how I feel about you.”

Viewers also saw Sandoval meet up with Leviss at her apartment, where they discussed how badly things had turned out. At one point, Sandoval accidentally called Leviss “Ariana” as they talked.

Madix later appeared on “Watch What Happens Live,” where she said she has a new boyfriend who has her “happy and satisfied.”

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.