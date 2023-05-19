Jimmy Buffett hospitalized, postpones show

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — A Jimmy Buffett & the Coral Reefer Band concert scheduled to be held in Charleston, South Carolina this weekend, has been postponed due to the singer being hospitalized.

Buffett announced the news in posts on both his site and on social media.

“Two days ago, I was just back from a trip to the Bahamas, thawing out from the California ‘winter tour,’ and chomping at the bit to get to Charleston,” his note reads. “I had to stop in Boston for a check-up but wound up back in the hospital to address some issues that needed immediate attention.”

Buffett added, “Growing old is not for sissies, I promise you.”

The 76-year-old did not share exactly what is ailing him, but promised to perform his postponed concert as soon as he is able.

“Thank you for your prayers and thoughts, your amazing years of loyalty, and just remember, ‘NOT YET!’” his note ended.

Ticket holders will receive emailed information regarding the rescheduled date.

