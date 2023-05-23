Paris Hilton mourns death of her 23-year-old chihuahua

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — Paris Hilton is paying tribute to her beloved late pooch.

In two postings on her Instagram account on Monday, Hilton bid farewell to her chihuahua, Harajuku B***h, whom Hilton said was 23 when she passed.

“In 23 amazing years, she brought endless love, loyalty, and unforgettable moments to my life,” Hilton wrote in the caption of one of her posts. “Her journey was long, beautiful, and iconic, surrounded by love until her peaceful slumber. The pain I feel right now is indescribable.”

According to the reality star/entrepreneur/DJ, the dog “wasn’t just a pet; she was family and a loyal companion through every twist and turn.”

Hilton has been known as a dog lover and has had multiple dogs over the years, often at the same time.

“Though you’re physically gone, the imprint of your paw prints on my life will never fade,” she wrote. “Rest gently, sweet friend, knowing you’ll always be cherished and missed. Love and miss you eternally.”

