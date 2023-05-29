Sarah Snook may have just introduced her new baby in the cutest way

Megan Thomas, CNN

(CNN) — Sarah Snook has bid farewell to “Succession,” but she’s celebrating a new chapter in her life.

Snook and her husband, Dave Lawson, appear to have welcomed their first child. The actress shared a photo on Instagram on Monday showing “Succession” on a television screen, with a newborn’s head resting on her shoulder in the foreground.

“I just watched the final episode of the final season of something that has changed my life. And now, my life has changed again,” Snook wrote in the caption, seemingly referring to her baby. “Thank you for all the love and support.”

The HBO drama about the fight for control of the media empire of the fictional Roy family came to an end on Sunday after four seasons. (HBO, like CNN, is a unit of Warner Bros. Discovery.)

“It’s hard to express what this show has meant to me. The places I got to go, the immense talent I got to work with…it breaks my heart that it is all over. But my heart had to be this full of all the memories, good times, challenges and triumphs, to be able to break at all…so that makes me grateful,” Snook wrote. “The friendships, the scripts, the locations, the one liners, the early mornings, the last minute changes, all the highs and lows: I’m going to miss it all. The people of this show are a talented bunch, and I’m proud to have worked alongside them, it’s the people I will miss most of all.”

The actress revealed she was expecting her first child at the Season 4 premiere of “Succession” back in March.

