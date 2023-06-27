Chris Noth denies feeling ‘iced out’ by his former costars after sexual assault allegations

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — Chris Noth is pushing back on a report that his former costars are shunning him.

The actor recently posted a screen grab of a headline from a New York Post article titled, “Chris Noth feels ‘iced out’ by ‘Sex and the City’ cast after sexual assault claims: report,” which cited a tabloid story that claimed Sarah Jessica Parker and others had turned away from Noth after he was accused of sexual assault. The tabloid story cited unnamed sources.

“I usually don’t respond to this kind of thing. And I do know that people like drama and gossip,” Noth wrote in the caption of the screen grab on Instagram, adding that the story “is absolute nonsense.”

“Just thought you’d like to know,” he concluded the post.

In 2021, four women accused Noth of sexually assaulting them in the past.

Two of the women, whose names were withheld to protect their privacy, spoke to The Hollywood Reporter at the time about alleged incidents they said occurred in 2004 in Los Angeles and 2015 in New York, respectively.

The women told THR Noth reprising his “Sex and The City” role as Mr. Big in the HBO Max series “And Just Like That…” motivated them to come forward.

A third anonymous woman shared her story with The Daily Beast and singer Lisa Gentile later shared similar allegations during a press conference with attorney Gloria Allred.

The actor, who was not criminally charged in connection with any of the allegations, has denied the women’s claims.

“The accusations against me made by individuals I met years, even decades, ago are categorically false. These stories could’ve been from 30 years ago or 30 days ago — no always means no — that is a line I did not cross,” Noth said in a statement to CNN at the time. “The encounters were consensual. It’s difficult not to question the timing of these stories coming out. I don’t know for certain why they are surfacing now, but I do know this: I did not assault these women.”

Noth was dropped from the series “The Equalizer” following the initial three allegations, and “And Just Like That” stars and executive producers Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis, who had also starred with Noth on “Sex and the City,” released a statement via social media addressing them.

“We are deeply saddened to hear the allegations against Chris Noth,” the statement read. “We support the women who have come forward and shared their painful experiences. We know it must be a very difficult thing to do and we commend them for it.”

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.