Tom Hanks is honored by wife Rita Wilson with sweet birthday message

(CNN) — Tom Hanks turned 67 years old Sunday and his wife, actor, singer and film producer Rita Wilson, penned a sweet message to celebrate his birthday.

“Happy Birthday to this man who is my lover, my best friend, my family, the father of my children,” Wilson wrote on her Instagram page on Sunday next to a photo of a pattern-clad Hanks.

Wilson went on to joke Hanks “loves a typewriter just slightly less than me,” and listed out his other hilarious quirks saying he “invents cocktails like Diet Cokecaine (Diet Coke mixed with Champagne) or a Cokearita (Diet Coke mixed with margarita).”

Hanks infamously mixed a Diet Coke-Champagne cocktail during an appearance on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” in January.

Her post continued to say the “Forrest Gump” actor “is happiest being surround by his family and friends, and has committed to telling the stories of veterans and has created his own coffee brand supporting veterans, @givehanx Hanx for our Troops.”

“He is one of the smartest people I know, has made me laugh everyday for 38 years, can nap anywhere at anytime. Happy happy birthday my love!” Wilson said at the end of her post.

Many of the couple’s famous friends took to the comments section of Wilson’s post to wish Hanks a happy birthday, including John Stamos, Sharon Stone and Hanks’ “Big” co-star Elizabeth Perkins, who said “Happy Birthday, Tom. And what lovely words.”

Hanks and Wilson wed in 1988 and share two children, Chet and Truman Hanks.

In May, the couple celebrated their 35th wedding anniversary, with Wilson writing another heartfelt Instagram post at the time saying, “35 years of marriage. April 30, 1988. Love is everything.”

As for the secret to their long-lasting happy marriage? “You’ve got to marry the right person for the right reason,” Hanks said during an appearance on “CBS This Morning” in May.

