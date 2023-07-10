Blur raise their game as Britpop legends emerge as a genuine stadium band

Review by Peter Wilkinson, CNN

London (CNN) — In an era when the elder statesmen of rock might start to consider hanging up their microphones and leather pants, Blur stomped onto Britain’s biggest stage this weekend to stake their claim for the big time.

Playing two nights at Wembley, Europe’s second-largest sports stadium, is a bold move for a group with humble indie roots, but lack of ambition has never been a problem for Damon Albarn and his bandmates, who returned from hiatus to tour Europe this summer.

Blur quite simply knock it out of Wembley’s capacious park, playing a superbly varied setlist of both hits from their mid-1990s heyday, and more reflective album tracks. Even recent tracks receive a rapturous reception from the crowd, that’s a welcome mix of generations young and “seasoned.”

Albarn seems at times overawed and respectful of the huge occasion; affectionate with bass player Alex James and guitarist Graham Coxon, a friend from childhood, he is visibly emotional during songs that clearly mean so much to both band members and fans.

On the tearaway anthems such as “Song 2,” “Parklife” and “Girls and Boys,” few other acts can match Blur for their infectious energy and singalong magic, but their unique quality is the way they effortlessly change gears – a move that also gives the more mature members of the audience time to catch their breath.

During less raucous songs such as “Trimm Trabb” and “Tender,” on which the 20-strong London Community Gospel Choir back the band to incredible effect, the musicianship of Albarn, Coxon, James and drummer Dave Rowntree shines through to create surprising intimacy even in such a vast arena.

Albarn is a hugely charismatic frontman – one of the best in the business – and his experience with the even more commercially successful “alter ego” band Gorillaz, ensures that this visually and sonically entertaining concert flies by. The 10 p.m. curfew means a wistful “The Universal” echoes in people’s heads as they make their way home.

Blur limit their outings such that fans appreciate them all the more when they do tour. A full Wembley crowd of all ages shows that they’re likely to retain their place in a new generation of hearts – just as Springsteen, McCartney and Elton have done – for years to come.

