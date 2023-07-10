Skip to Content
Tom Cruise debunked ‘weirdest story’ he’s ever heard about himself

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — Tom Cruise may be known for high-flying stunts, but he’s actually a down to Earth guy, according director Chris McQuarrie.

As moviegoers geek out over the upcoming “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One,” some of those connected to Cruise are talking.

In an interview with the Sunday Times, McQuarrie talked about his friendship of almost 20 years with Cruise.

McQuarrie has directed the last three “Mission: Impossible” movies and produced last summer’s blockbuster “Top Gun: Maverick.”

McQuarrie said he asked Cruise when they first met in 2006 to share the “weirdest story you’ve heard about yourself.”

According to the director, “Cruise laughed and said the greatest myth about him was that people on set ‘were not allowed to look me in the eye.’”

CNN has reached out to representatives for Cruise for comment.

“Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One” hits theaters in wide release Wednesday.

