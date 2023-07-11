Nathan Fillion is taking on the Green Lantern mantle in ‘Superman: Legacy’… after Ryan Reynolds’ famous flub

By Alli Rosenbloom, CNN

(CNN) — Ryan Reynolds is passing the “Green Lantern” mantle over to Nathan Fillion.

Fillion is set to star as a character who becomes the alien entity in DC Studios’ upcoming “Superman: Legacy,” the film’s studio confirmed to CNN on Tuesday. (CNN and DC Studios are both part of Warner Bros. Discovery.)

The character of Green Lantern appearing in “Legacy” marks the studio’s next big screen presentation of the intergalactic superhero following Reynolds, who played the titular character in 2011’s oft-maligned “Green Lantern.”

Fillion is quite familiar with the Green Lantern, having voiced the role of the superhero in at least ten different animated titles between 2011 and 2020. “Legacy” will be his first time portraying the character on screen in a live-action movie.

Fillion played T.D.K. in 2021’s “The Suicide Squad,” which was also part of the DC Extended Universe and was directed by James Gunn – the helmer of the new “Superman: Legacy.”

The actor is also part of the ever-growing list of stars who have been featured in both the Marvel and DC comic book films, thanks to his turn as Master Karja in “Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 3.” Vanity Fair was first to report the new casting news.

Reynold’s “Lantern” notoriously was a mixed-bag of reviews, with most critics panning the film altogether. Reynolds even owned up to it himself, in a sense, in a hilarious send-up spoof at the end of “Deadpool 2” in 2018. The silver lining to his romp as Green Lantern is that he met Blake Lively on the film, and the pair later wed in 2012 and now share four children.

Gunn, who last year became the co-CEO of DC Studios with Peter Safran, is at the helm of “Superman: Legacy,” which is being touted as DC Studios’ launchpad into the Superman property’s revamp.

CNN confirmed in June that “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” actor Rachel Brosnahan has been cast as Lois Lane, and David Corenswet is set to star as Superman in the new film.

“Superman: Legacy” will premiere in theaters on July 11, 2025.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.