Rob McElhenney shares he was diagnosed with neurodevelopmental disorders and learning disabilities at 46

By Marianne Garvey, CNN

(CNN) — Rob McElhenney revealed he has been diagnosed with “neurodevelopmental disorders and learning disabilities.”

The “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” star took to Twitter with the news, saying he will explain more about what he’s learned in an upcoming episode of “The Always Sunny” podcast with costars Glenn Howerton and Charlie Day.

“I was recently diagnosed with a host of neurodevelopmental disorders and learning disabilities! At 46!” he wrote.

He continued, “It’s not something I would normally talk about publicly but I figured there are others who struggle with similar things and I wanted to remind you that you’re not alone. You’re not stupid. You’re not “bad.’ It might feel that way sometimes. But it’s not true :).”

Several people responded in the comments section to express their gratitude to McElhenney for opening up.

McElhenney has been busy prepping for the start of soccer season in the UK as co-owner of Wrexham AFC with Ryan Reynolds. He and Reynolds also joined actor Michael B. Jordan to purchase the Alpine F1 auto racing team.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.