Beyoncé and Taylor Swift are 2023’s biggest concert tours. Here’s how they compare, by the numbers

Taylor Swift's "Eras" tour and Beyoncé's "Renaissance World Tour" have packed venues throughout 2023.
Taylor Swift’s “Eras” tour and Beyoncé’s “Renaissance World Tour” have packed venues throughout 2023.
By Leah Asmelash and Will Mullery, CNN

(CNN) — It’s like the “Barbie” v. “Oppenheimer” of concert tours.

For months now, fans have been packing stadiums for Beyoncé’s “Renaissance World Tour” and Taylor Swift’s “Eras” tour, paying up to thousands of dollars for premium seats to see two beloved performers at the top of their game.

The tours are cultural behemoths, attracting such celebrities as Paul McCartney, Ariana Grande, Nicole Kidman and yes, “Barbie” director Greta Gerwig while giving a Midas-like boost to the economy of every city they visit. Both tours are expected to gross well over $1 billion.

With Swift launching her international dates in Mexico this week and Beyoncé wrapping her tour in Kansas City in October, here’s a by-the-numbers comparison of 2023’s two most monumental entertainment events.

It’s Bey v. Tay! But to be clear, this is not a competition. History has graced us in this moment with two singular artists, and we fans are the winners.

