Mark-Paul Gosselaar says it’s hard to watch outdated episodes of ‘Saved by the Bell’

(CNN) — Mark-Paul Gosselaar says it can be hard to watch outdated episodes of “Saved by the Bell.”

Gosselaar, who played Zack Morris on the series, joined the “Pod Meets World” podcast, where he cited some scenes in the ’90s teen sitcom that particularly bother him.

He said that in the show’s second episode, titled “The Lisa Card,” Zack charges boys in school $1 to kiss Lisa (Lark Voorhies) so she can get money to pay her dad back after she goes over his credit card limit.

“There was one where I was basically whoring out Lisa Turtle,” Gosselaar said. “I charged people to kiss her without her consent. That was a tough one.”

Another episode has Zack pretending to be Native American.

“There’s things that you just would not film nowadays,” Gosselaar said. “There are things every single episode that we could pick out. At that point, you try not to be negative. It’s a watch party… It’s a tightrope walk. Overall, you try to be positive about the work and say ‘that was a different time.’”

“Saved by the Bell,” aired on NBC for four seasons from 1989 to 1992.

In 2020, Gosselaar reprised the role of Zack Morris on Peacock’s “Saved by the Bell” reboot.

