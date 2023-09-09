Summer is basically over, but not much has changed in Hollywood

By Lisa Respers France, Dan Heching and Alli Rosenbloom, CNN

(CNN) — “Dear summer, I know you’re gonna miss me/For we been together like Nike Airs and crisp tees.”

So says Jay-Z in his 2005 song “Dear Summer” and it’s one I always think of around this time of year. All good things, like seasons, eventually must come to an end.

Fortunately, bad things come to an end too. Given that I fell on my recent vacation and ended up with 13 stitches, I can’t say I was unhappy to have my trip come to an end. What I am happy about is that my wonderful colleagues Dan Heching and Alli Rosenbloom are assisting me in this week’s newsletter as I recuperate.

Something to sip on…

This is usually the season I am thinking about the screeners for the new fall television season.

Not so this year.

As entertainment writers and actors remain on strike, the industry is at a standstill. Guild members are prohibited from creating new work or even promoting projects that were created prior to folks walking the picket lines. Both guilds are seeking better compensation and better protections for members, even as Hollywood studios have been pushing back on those demands citing a tough economy.

So, where does that leave us? Let’s just say there’s not been a lot of laboring post Labor Day in Tinseltown, and the tea leaves don’t appear to be clear as to when the strikes will end.

Consider this a season of uncertainty.

One thing to talk about…

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are not about to let any of us dictate the narrative of their split.

They released a joint statement this week in which they said their choice to divorce after four years of marriage and two children was a “united decision.”

“After four years of wonderful marriage we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage,” they wrote. “There are many speculative narratives as to why but, truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children.”

Fans of the singer and the actress seemed surprised by the news, but the now-estranged couple appear to be trying to keep things civil. That may not stop speculation as to what led to their breakup, but Jonas and Turner seem uninterested in participating in the public’s blame game.

You should listen to…

Speaking of seasons, Miley Cyrus has been in a reflective mood since she dropped her latest single “Used to be Young,” which feels like a fitting song to listen to as we bid farewell to summer.

The introspective ballad gives insight into where the pop crooner is in her life right now, with relatable lyrics for any listener who’s simply growing up. The new song showed up on the Billboard Hot 100 chart at No. 8 this week, marking Cyrus’s 12th top 10 single on the music charting site in her career.

In a nod to her latest album title, Cyrus appears to be choosing to continue riding the wave of her “endless summer vacation.” Looking back on her grueling childhood work schedule in a recent TikTok video, she said, “I’m a lot of things but lazy ain’t one of them.”

“I do think this girl deserves a little endless summer vacation,” she added.

While summer is technically coming to an end, we can’t think of a better way to transition into fall than that.

Can’t wait to watch…

While our TV options are definitely skewing more toward reality fare in light of the ongoing strikes these days, the fall film calendar thankfully does look somewhat fuller, even if there have been various upsets (like “Dune: Part Two” being delayed until next year and Taylor Swift’s concert documentary causing havoc on October’s release schedule).

The season unofficially rolls out this weekend, with a revisit from the Portokalos family – yes, the sweet if slightly overbearing Greek brood from “My Big Fat Greek Wedding.”

This third installment welcomes back almost everyone – save for patriarch Michael Constantine, who died in 2021 – with star Nia Vardalos returning in her starring role as Toula, along with writing and directing this chapter.

“My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3” hits theaters on Friday.

