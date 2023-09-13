‘Buffy the Vampire Slayer’ cast to reunite for new Audible original ‘Slayers: A Buffyverse Story’

By Alli Rosenbloom, CNN

(CNN) — Several cast members of the 20-year-old supernatural TV drama “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” are reuniting to slay again in a new Audible original, “Slayers: A Buffyverse Story.”

Original “Buffy” actors James Marsters, Charisma Carpenter, Anthony Head, Juliet Landau, Emma Caulfield Ford, Amber Benson, James Charles Leary and Danny Strong will star in the scripted audio original, with newcomer Laya DeLeon Hayes joining the cast, according to Audible.

Picking up a decade after the final 2003 episode of “Buffy,” the audio series “brings fans a fresh story and a new world, filled with horror, heart, humor, and surprises at every turn,” and follows Spike (Marsters) as he goes “deep undercover in Los Angeles, convincing the forces of darkness that he’s back to his evil ways.”

“While he attempts to track down a watcher for his eager new protégé (DeLeon Hayes), their paths collide with the veteran Slayer of a parallel reality where Buffy Summers (Sarah Michelle Gellar) never existed…a reality where Cordelia Chase (Carpenter) is the one-and-only Slayer,” according to the official synopsis.

Gellar, Alyson Hannigan, Eliza Dushku and David Boreanaz, who also starred in the original “Buffy” series, do not appear to be part of the “Slayers” project. The cult-classic show aired on The WB (and later UPN) between 1997 and 2003.

“I’m ecstatic to be back with my dear friends for this next chapter in the Buffyverse, as we take listeners on a familiar but unexpected journey chock full of horror, passion and mischief,” Marsters said in a statement Wednesday.

He continued, “I’m excited for old and new fans to experience this beloved world of vampire slaying like never before, brought to life through immersive audio storytelling.”

“Slayer” is set to premiere on October 12.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.