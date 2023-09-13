Hire Adam Scott to walk your dog or Natasha Lyonne for crossword help to benefit crews affected by Hollywood strikes

By Alli Rosenbloom, CNN

(CNN) — In an effort to help crew members who’ve lost their healthcare due to Hollywood strike-related shutdowns, several actors – including Adam Scott, Natasha Lyonne, Lena Dunham, John Lithgow and Bob Odenkirk, among others – are offering experiences to the highest bidder in the Union Solidarity Coalition’s new eBay auction.

That’s right Scott to walk your dog (only if you’re Los Angeles-based), and according to the description, you can take photos and videos and even join him on the walk.

Lyonne and her dog Rootbeer have volunteered to help you work through that tricky New York Times crossword puzzle. Rosemarie Dewitt and Ron Livingston are offering to help one lucky couple adjudicate a relationship squabble where “rulings are final,” the description reads.

Perhaps you’re looking to dine with “real-life besties” Odenkirk and actor David Cross, who have made themselves available in New York or Los Angeles (or over Zoom) to join you and a friend for dinner. “Handmaid’s Tale” actor Ann Dowd, and Rachel Bloom are also offering meal-related experiences.

Lithgow, Dunham and Busy Philipps are putting forward more artistic experiences. You can commission Lithgow to paint a watercolor portrait of your pet, or hire Dunham to paint a mural inside your home. Or brush up on your ceramic skills by taking a pottery class in New York City with Philipps.

You can also zoom with the cast of “Manifest,” “Bones” or “New Girl,” or ask Maggie Gyllenhaal or Sarah Silverman 20 questions.

A number of collectible items and signed memorabilia is also up for auction, including a fedora owned and signed by the legendary Tom Waits or a blue apron signed by “The Bear” cast members, Jeremy Allen White, Ebon Moss Bachrach, Ayo Edebiri and more.

Signed scripts, a signed “Stranger Things” poster, items from Parker Posey’s personal collection of “Dazed and Confused” memorabilia, and more is also available on the Coalition’s online auction.

The movie and television industry has been at a standstill since May when the WGA went on strike after the union was unable to agree on a new contract with the major streamers and studios. In July, actors joined the writers on the picket lines after SAG-AFTRA also came to a contract impasse with studios.

As a result, thousands of members of both unions – and thousands more who rely on the business of Hollywood productions – are out of work.

The Union Solidarity Coalition was founded by Hollywood writer/directors when the WGA’s strike began to help crew members who’ve lost their health care amid the ongoing strikes. Proceeds from the Coalition’s auction will benefit these crew members.

The auctions are currently open, with many bids already placed, and will close on September 22.

