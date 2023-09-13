Selena Gomez pokes fun – and gets serious – about her MTV VMAs look

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — For better or for worse, all eyes appeared to be on Selena Gomez Tuesday night at the MTV Video Music Awards.

The singer and actress hit the pink carpet wearing a red Oscar de la Renta floral halter dress and matching accessories.

She cheered on her friend Taylor Swift as Swift took home the most wins of the night.

Gomez shared a photo of her with Swift on Instagram and joked about their appearances.

“She looks stunning I look constipated,” the caption over the image read.

Gomez also posted a statement on her Instastories.

“I will never be a meme again,” it read. “I’d rather sit still than be dragged for being myself. Much love.”

The “Only Murders in the Building” star didn’t say what sparked that statement, but people on social media commented on some of her expressions during the show.

Some tweeted on X (formerly known as Twitter) about Gomez appearing to look shocked during Olivia Rodrigo’s performance of “Vampire,” when a one point Rodrigo was rushed from the stage (it was all a part of the act).

Gomez had a good night. She won the best Afrobeats award with Nigerian star Rema for his song “Calm Down.”

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.