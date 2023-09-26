Adele once again stirs speculation she’s married

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — Hello Adele, are you married?

The singer is making people believe she may have secretly married her boyfriend, sports agent Rich Paul.

In a video shared on social media from one of her Las Vegas shows, Adele talked about not understanding American football.

She said she worried about the players, adding she was “not the greatest wife, really, when it comes to football…even though my partner absolutely loves it.”

It wasn’t the first time Adele stirred chatter that she may have quietly wed.

A recent video shared on TikTok shows a woman in the audience at one of Adele’s shows proposing to the singer.

“You can’t marry me,” Adele said. “I’m straight, my love, and my husband’s here tonight.”

Adele was married to Simon Konecki, with whom she shares a son, from 2018-2021.

CNN has reached out to representatives for Adele for comment.

