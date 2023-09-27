Bruce Springsteen cancels rest of shows this year due to illness

By Dan Heching, CNN

(CNN) — Bruce Springsteen is following doctor’s orders and taking more time off from touring.

The rocker, 74, released a statement to X, formerly Twitter, on Wednesday, in which he said he’s continuing to “recover steadily from peptic ulcer disease over the past few weeks and will continue treatment through the rest of the year on doctor’s advice.”

“With this in mind, and out of an abundance of caution, all remaining 2023 tour dates for Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band will be postponed until 2024,” the statement continued.

Springsteen had previously canceled several shows with the E Street Band last month and earlier this month.

Wednesday’s statement said that those shows, along with the concerts that were to be held during the rest of this year, will have rescheduled dates to be announced next week, “all taking place at their originally scheduled venues.”

“When the new 2024 dates are announced, those unable to attend on the new date who purchased their tickets through official ticketing companies have 30 days to request a refund. All tickets for postponed performances will remain valid for the newly announced dates,” the statement read.

Springsteen ended the announcement with a personal message, writing, “Thanks to all my friends and fans for your good wishes, encouragement, and support. I’m on the mend and can’t wait to see you all next year.”

According to the Cleveland Clinic, peptic ulcer disease “occurs when open sores, or ulcers, form in the stomach or first part of the small intestine. Many cases of peptic ulcer disease develop because a bacterial infection eats away the protective lining of the digestive system.”

