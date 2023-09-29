Mark Cuban offered to introduce Taylor Swift to a Dallas Maverick. Travis Kelce wasn’t having it

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — It appears that everyone wants in on whatever is going on between Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift.

Mark Cuban is the latest to comment. The owner of the Dallas Mavericks basketball team appeared on Thursday’s episode of ESPN’s “First Take” and had a message for Swift.

“Taylor, sorry if you’re listening Travis, break up with him,” Cuban said. “I got a bunch of good-looking single guys that play for the Dallas Mavericks. I got you.”

In case you have not been on the planet the past few weeks, here’s what’s been happening: Kelce, who plays for the Kansas City Chiefs, confessed awhile back to his brother Jason Kelce, who plays for the Philadelphia Eagles, that he had unsuccessfully tried to slide his digits to Swift via a friendship bracelet at the Kansas City stop of her “Eras” concert tour.

People became invested. Travis Kelce later said he “threw the ball in her court” and told Swift, “I’ve seen you rock the stage in Arrowhead. You might have to come see me rock the stage in Arrowhead and see which one’s a little more lit.”

Plot twist: Swift showed up at his game last Sunday and sat in a suite next to his mom. Swift and Kelce – now known as “Tayvis,” “Traylor,” “Swelce” or “K. Swift,” depending upon who you ask – even left the game via Kelce’s convertible. Photos have since surfaced of the two of them together looking quite chummy,

All of which has many people believing that Kelce has that “James Dean, daydream” look in his eyes and Swift’s got that “red lip, classic thing” that he likes.

On a recent episode of his podcast, Kelce spoke a bit about all the speculation surrounding him and Swift and said he was going to stick to talking about sports.

Yet he couldn’t resist a cheeky response to Cuban’s offer.

“@mcuban Just sign me to a ten day!” Kelce responded on X, formerly known as Twitter, requesting a temporary Mavericks contract.

