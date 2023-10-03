Mariah Carey is gifting us with a Christmas tour

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — This one is for those among us who are already itching to put up winter holiday decorations.

The proclaimed “Queen of Christmas” is in the spirit as well.

Mariah Carey has announced her “Merry Christmas One And All Tour.”

“Yes, the actual defrosting has begun!,” Carey shared on social media. “Announcing the MERRY CHRISTMAS ONE AND ALL Tour! On sale 10/6.”

The tour is scheduled to kick off at California’s Yaamava Casino on Nov. 15, before making stops in other cities, including Los Angeles, Denver, Toronto, Chicago, Boston, Montreal, Philadelphia.

The tour will conclude Dec. 17 at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Carey did a limited “Merry Christmas To All!” series of concerts last year, which also included a CBS and Paramount+ special.

Tickets for the new tour go on presale Wednesday, with general sale to launch on Friday via Live Nation.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.