Pink’s memorable night with Tina Turner and the ‘powerhouse’ performers like Taylor Swift and Beyoncé she admires

(CNN) — Pink knows a thing or two about performing live and is thrilled to see her fellow female artists reigning in that realm.

The entertainer, who’s been making hits and performing blowout spectacular live concerts complete with aerial stagework for the better part of her nearly three-decade career, told the Los Angeles Times in an interview published on Wednesday that she is “so bummed” that she didn’t get to see Taylor Swift or Beyoncé perform at their current concert tours, but called them both “powerhouse women.”

“I’m so stoked that we’re all doing this,” Pink, who is in the midst of her own “Summer Carnival” tour, added. “It used to only be guy bands like Aerosmith and Coldplay and the Rolling Stones, and now it’s all women. It’s awesome.”

She went on to describe the respect she feels for artists who perform live, saying, “any artist out there selling tickets with their name on it is a hard-working motherf—er. I’m not one of those people looking at a Super Bowl halftime show waiting to hate it. That’s bulls—, it’s inhumane. That person, whether I liked it or not, worked their ass off to be up there and to be doing this.”

The “Raise Your Glass” singer shared that what she does take into consideration when watching a live act is, “Do I feel like I got to know you? Did I get a little piece of your soul?” later adding, “Did you sound good? Are you singing live?”

She said that Tina Turner – who died earlier this year at age 83 – was an idol and example for her as someone who gave it their all in concert, and sang live even when her voice was “hoarse.”

“I went to see her when she was 69 years old, and she was running around in Christian Louboutins, dancing her ass off,” Pink recollected in the interview. “Then she takes an intermission and I got to go back and sit in her dressing room and talk with her. She was such a magical person – just otherworldly. When she came back out, she did her acoustic section and dedicated the rest of the show to me. I was looking around to make sure every single person in there heard it.”

Pink will perform at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on Thursday. She is also set to embark on her North American “Trustfall Tour” later this month.

