Roy Wood Jr. leaving ‘The Daily Show’

(CNN) — Roy Wood Jr., who some believed would succeed Trevor Noah as host of “The Daily Show,” has announced he’s leaving the talk show.

The correspondent for “The Daily Show” first shared the news in an interview with NPR’s television critic, Eric Deggans.

“After eight amazing years on The Daily Show, where I’ve been able to pursue my comedic and political curiosities with some of the best writers, producers, crew and correspondents anyone could hope for, I’ve made the decision to move on,” Wood told CNN in a statement. “I’m grateful to Trevor Noah, Paramount and especially Comedy Central for giving me the runway to also produce three one-hour stand-up specials, for letting me host two award winning podcasts, letting me write & shoot my own comedy pilot, write a film, and much, much more.”

“I look forward to finding other ways to collaborate with them down the road,” he added. “Until then, I am excited to nurture new ideas and see what the future holds for me in the shifting sands of late night television, scripted comedy, and whatever else the comedy gods may have in store for me in 2024 and beyond.”

Noah left his job as host after seven years in December 2022. A parade of guest hosts have filled in since his departure.

Wood spoke with CNN not long after Noah announced his departure. He shared his admiration for Noah and joked that when a replacement host was announced, he and the other correspondents would probably be the last to know.

“I think at the end of the day, ‘The Daily Show’ has had three hosts and it’s been good and it’s gonna have a fourth host.” Wood told CNN at the time. “It’s gonna be good, whoever the hell is in the chair then.”

Wood served this year as the entertainer at the 2023 White House Correspondents’ Dinner.

