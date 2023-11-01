Alec Baldwin and his wife considering doing a reality show

(CNN) — Alec Baldwin is thinking about returning to the small screen in a surprising way.

During a conversation on the “Let’s Talk Off Camera” podcast, Baldwin talked to host Kelly Ripa about the possibility starring in a reality show with his wife, Hillaria.

“When I think about you and Hilaria and your seven young kids – now I know what you’re going to say but just go with me – this has reality TV written all over it,” Ripa said.

Baldwin reveled that he and is wife “have thought a lot” about doing it.

“With me everything’s about my family,” he said. “I have really tried in the last several years, once we had five and then six, and then seven kids, I can’t go anywhere for any length of time.”

The actor then explained that while he used to travel, it’s no longer as “easy to pick up and go because he needs “12 plane tickets.”

“Nannies, kids, my wife, I need, like, 11,” he said. “They don’t even have 11 seats in the business class section of the plane.”

The Baldwins are the parents of Carmen, 10, Rafael, 8, Leonardo, 7, Romeo, 5, Eduardo, 3, Lucia, 2, and Ilaria, 1.

He recounted traveling to California a few years ago for work and staying in a hotel that could put four suites together to accomadate his large family.

Baldwin got some laughs when he said that he turned to his wife and said, “You realize we’re not going to make a dime on this trip don’t you?”

“Here we are: mashed potatoes $20, the room service. A diet coke is $11,” he said. “The room service. We’re going to break even on this job I’m doing.”

Baldwin is also the father of 28-year old Ireland, his daughter with ex-wife, Kim Basinger.

“Everything I do is filtered through the idea of my family,” Baldwin said.

“Shows we have considered and pitches we’ve heard and even one or two itches we’ve made about our family and that relaity show have been made so that we can just stay at home and work from home,” he said. “I’m desperate to work from home.”

It was recently announced that Baldwin may be charged again in the 2021 death of “Rust” cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

She was killed and director Joel Souza injured when a gun held by Baldwin fired a live round during a scene rehearsal.

Involuntary manslaughter charges were dropped against Baldwin earlier this year, with the prosecutors saying in a statement at the time that they could not “proceed under the current time constraints and on the facts and evidence turned over by law enforcement in its existing form” due to “new facts” in the case.

During the podcast with Ripa Baldwin touched on how he hopes the industry handles using ammunition on sets moving forward.

“That’s what I’m hoping is gonna happen is they’re going to eliminate ammunition, any kind of ammunition on the set of TV and film,” he said.

