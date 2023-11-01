Travis Barker reveals new baby’s name and due date

(CNN) — We now know the name of Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian’s first child together.

The Blink-182 rocker shared the name during a recent conversation on the “One Life One Chance with Toby Morse” podcast.

When asked about making more music with the band Transplants, which he joined in 2002, Barker revealed that they were close to doing a benefit in Hawaii together, but the impending arrival of his new son put a stop to it.

“There’s a benefit for Hawaii that we were going to do, but it’s the week that Rocky’s due,” he said.

Barker repeated the name “Rocky Thirteen Barker” and Morse replied, “Such a hard name man.”

Barker joked the baby was going to be born “doing front kicks and push-ups.”

As for the due date, Barker told Morse “It’s either Halloween or like, the first week of November.”

Kardashian went public with her pregnancy at at Blink-182 concert in June. In September, she shared that she underwent “urgent fetal surgery” to save the baby.

Kardashian, 44, also shares three children with her former longtime partner, Scott Disick.

Barker, 47, is father to his son Landon, daughter Alabama and his stepdaughter Atiana, whom he shares with his ex-wife, Shanna Moakler.

