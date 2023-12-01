Paul Walker honored by his daughter on the 10th anniversary of his death

(CNN) — Meadow Walker lovingly remembered her father Paul Walker on Thursday, ten years after his tragic death.

Paul Walker died in a 2013 car crash in Southern California at the age of 40, along with his friend and fellow race car driver, Roger Rodas.

Meadow Walker, who is now 25, posted a throwback video of a time she surprised her dad, yelling “Hi!” and “Happy birthday!” as he opened what appeared to be a tour bus.

The “Fast & Furous” star laughs in surprise in the video.

“You just scared the hell out of me,” he said smiling, as his daughter jumped in his arms. “What the hell are you doing?! No way!”

Meadow Walker wrote in the caption “10 years without you… I love you forever.”

The younger Walker revealed in May she wold be honoring her dad with a cameo in “Fast X,” the latest in the “Fast & Furious” movie franchise in which her father became well known.

