Rihanna brings bold maternity style to the Oscars

Dressed in a sheer, form-fitting gown, Rihanna arrived on the Oscars’ champagne-colored carpet with her baby bump proudly on display — her first high-profile public appearance since last month’s Super Bowl.

The singer, who was nominated in the awards’ best original song category, wore a leather bra and maxi skirt combo, by designer label Alaïa, layered over a mesh turtleneck. She completed the eye-catching look with pops of bright red on her lips and nails.

Rihanna, who is expecting her second child with A$AP Rocky, revealed her pregnancy during her Super Bowl half-time performance in February. She wore Alaïa that evening too, as part of a custom-made all-red ensemble that also featured designs by Spanish label Loewe.

The star has helped redefine maternity fashion, dressing boldly throughout her first pregnancy in crop tops and lacy sheer sets.

“When I found out I was pregnant, I thought to myself, ‘There’s no way I’m going to go shopping in no maternity aisle.’ I’m sorry — it’s too much fun to get dressed up,” she told Vogue for the magazine’s May 2022 cover story. “I’m not going to let that part disappear because my body is changing.”

Last week on her Instagram, Rihanna had posted a picture of her visibly upset first child with the caption, “My son when he found out his sibling is going to the Oscars and not him,” in which a follower had commented, “The other sibling got to appear as a special guest at the Super Bowl and now The OSCARS?”

The singer performed her song “Lift Me Up” from “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” at Sunday’s ceremony, having changed into another belly-baring ensemble by Maison Margiela. The track, her first single in six years, earned a nomination at both the Oscars and January’s Golden Globe Awards. At both, she has found herself up against fellow singer Lady Gaga, whose song “Hold My Hand” featured in “Top Gun: Maverick.”

