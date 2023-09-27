Shrek’s ‘swamp’ now available to rent on Airbnb

Francesca Street, CNN

(CNN) — A vacation rental that describes itself as a “mud-laden, moss-covered, murky-watered swamp” wouldn’t usually be in demand.

But this new Airbnb listing in the Scottish Highlands is an exception to the rule. That’s because it’s a faithful recreation of the home of DreamWorks Animation’s beloved ogre Shrek.

Shrek’s “swamp” is located on the grounds of Ardverikie Estate, a 19th-century Scottish mansion in the Scottish Highlands, some 60 miles south of the city of Inverness.

One-off experience

In a special Airbnb promotion, vacationers are invited to register interest in staying at the swamp – which sleeps up to three guests over the age of five – from October 13. Only one group will be lucky enough to secure a two-night stay, earmarked for October 27-29.

While vacationers will need to organize their own travel to and from the Highlands location, their sojourn at Shrek’s house will be free. Meanwhile, Airbnb has pledged to make a one-time donation to HopScotch Children’s Charity, a nonprofit which organizes vacations for vulnerable and disadvantaged children in Scotland.

It’s the latest in a slew of TV and film-inspired, one-off Airbnb promotional listings. Last year Parisian visitors were given the chance to stay in a sumptuous room inside the Moulin Rouge, with interiors inspired by the Baz Luhrmann movie. More recently Barbie fans could rent a room in a Barbie DreamHouse-inspired house in Malibu, California.

Inside the swamp

If images provided by Airbnb are anything to go by, vacationers can expect a faithful recreation of Shrek’s humble, swampy abode.

Think wooden furniture, tree trunk accents and forest surrounds. And in true Shrek style, the bathroom is located 20 meters away from the main building.

The nearby area also offers plenty to see and do – from the spectacular Loch Laggan, framed by towering hills, to the wild beauty of the Cairngorms National Park.

Movie and TV fans might also recognize Ardverikie Estate from the Bond movie “No Time To Die,” as well as recent TV shows including “Outlander” and “The Crown” (where the baronial house stood in for royal residence Balmoral). The house also featured in early 2000s UK drama “Monarch of the Glen.”

Over two decades since the original “Shrek” movie won the 2002 Academy Award for Best Animated Feature, the franchise has continued to inspire sequels, spin-offs and tourist attractions.

For “Shrek” fans who don’t secure a spot at the swamp, there’s always a trip to Shrek’s Adventure in London – an immersive, themed tourist attraction on the city’s South Bank, neighboring the London Eye and the city’s aquarium.

